Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $279.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,022,456. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

