Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

