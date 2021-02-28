Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,067 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

