Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1,587.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,266,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $69.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.