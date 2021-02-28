Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $180,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

