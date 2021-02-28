Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 864.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $279.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.70 and its 200 day moving average is $258.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,001 shares of company stock worth $82,022,456 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

