Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

