Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $1,161,821.08 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARW stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

