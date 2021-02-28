Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Asana by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $34.63 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

