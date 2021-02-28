Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 2,384,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.