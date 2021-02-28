AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,945 ($90.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,462.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,974.94. The company has a market capitalization of £91.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

