At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 6.4%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1,461,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,229,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

