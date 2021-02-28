Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $486.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.79.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

