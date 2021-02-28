AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.