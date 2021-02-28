Atrion Co. Plans Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $624.90 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $755.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $677.56 and a 200 day moving average of $642.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

