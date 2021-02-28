Avi S. Katz Sells 50,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

KLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.