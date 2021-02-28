Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $340,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $1,738,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.