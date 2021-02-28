Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

AVVIY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

