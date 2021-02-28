AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.30 ($27.41) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.27 ($27.37).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Friday. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.00.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.