AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $136,900.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

