B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

BTO opened at C$5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.