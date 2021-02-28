Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Balchem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Balchem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

