Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price upped by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.