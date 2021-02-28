Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

