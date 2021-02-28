Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.64 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

BAND traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

