Bank of Hawaii Has $1.42 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

