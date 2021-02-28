Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,686,821 shares of company stock worth $123,617,787.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 14,030,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,451,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

