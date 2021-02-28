Bank of Hawaii Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,036.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,717.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.