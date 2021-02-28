Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

