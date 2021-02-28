Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.68.

Shares of BMO opened at C$103.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$99.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.42. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

