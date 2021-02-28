Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 232,501 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.61% of Kansas City Southern worth $297,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

