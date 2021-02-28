Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,459,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $288,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

CF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

