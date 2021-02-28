Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 308,087 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $309,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 22.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.1% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 184.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

MET opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.