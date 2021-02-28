Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.76% of Principal Financial Group worth $239,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $56.58 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

