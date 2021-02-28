Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34.

Shares of CMC opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

