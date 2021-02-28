Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

