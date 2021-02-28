Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

