Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 199,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.