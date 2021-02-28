Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

