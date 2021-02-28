Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 115,425 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,425 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,929,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $23,139,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.