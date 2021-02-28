Barrington Research Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of VIAC opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

