Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €62.50 ($73.53) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.78 ($82.10).

BAS opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.67 ($81.96). The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

