Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $1.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTEGF. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

