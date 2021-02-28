Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to $1.25 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

