BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on BBTV in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

