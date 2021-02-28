BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.57. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

