Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Critical Analysis

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.67%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.19 $284.39 million $2.19 12.74

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

