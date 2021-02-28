Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NYSE:MCO opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,330. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.