Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 72,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $314.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.