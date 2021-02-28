Bessemer Group Inc. Has $31.16 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

